Italy has authorized a further delay to the deadline for the presentation of a formal business plan for Alitalia’s relaunch, further prolonging uncertainty over the bankrupt carrier’s future as the final line-up of its rescue consortium remains unclear. Economic development minister Stefano Patuanelli has placed two conditions on the latest delay, with the ministry saying in an Oct. 23 statement that the new Nov. 21 deadline for a binding offer for Alitalia was subject to direct ...