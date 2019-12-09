Alitalia Boeing 777-300ER
Italy has named a new special administrator to oversee Alitalia, after plans for a consortium of investors to put forward a rescue plan for the bankrupt carrier failed to materialize. Economic development minister Stefano Patuanelli said Dec. 6 that Giuseppe Leogrande would take over from Daniele Discepolo, Enrico Laghi and Stefano Paleari whom he thanked for their work on a “complex dossier,” which had “unfortunately not led to a definitive market-based solution for ...
