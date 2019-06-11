Irish LCC Ryanair is purchasing Maltese startup airline Malta Air, adding another brand to its portfolio as it continues with plans to transition to a holding company structure overseeing separate airline brands. Ryanair will move its Malta-based fleet of six Boeing 737 aircraft into Malta Air, with plans to also grow the fleet, the carrier said June 11. Buying Malta Air will allow Ryanair to increase its presence in Malta, where it has around 3 million customers per year, and access ...