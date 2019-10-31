Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia Airbus A330-300
A group of investors has agreed to buy the Ving Group, which includes the Nordic airline of collapsed UK leisure carrier Thomas Cook. Altor, TDR Capital and Petter Stordalen, who controls hotel, finance and real estate company Strawberry Group, will acquire Ving, the company said in a statement. “The new owners' extensive industry experience and financial strength will give us the long-term stability we need as well as completely new opportunities to develop our customer ...
