India’s airline market remains in a state of flux as a group of potential investors considers what could be the last practical alternative for a revival of Jet Airways.

The investors are reportedly preparing to hold meetings with a coalition of Jet creditors to discuss the viability of recapitalizing the grounded airline. Some of the investors have been previously linked to efforts to bailout the airline, but their plans have become more credible as they have joined forces.

The potential investment group includes Etihad Airways, the Hinduja Group, former Jet chairman Naresh Goyal and AdiGro Aviation, according to local media reports. Etihad and Goyal already own significant stakes in Jet. The coalition of bank creditors may also hold a stake.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has said it is prepared to be a minority stakeholder in Jet as long as other investors can be found. One complicating factor, however, is that Etihad is believed to have previously pushed for Goyal to cede control of the airline.

Jet Airways—India’s second-largest carrier as recently as December—shut down operations April 18 after its aircraft were progressively grounded because of missed lease payments.

Even if the potential investors and creditors do reach a deal to resume operations, it remains to be seen how much of Jet’s fleet will be available. Lessors have been applying to have Jet’s aircraft deregistered, a necessary step in reclaiming the aircraft. About 95 aircraft operated by Jet have been deregistered as of May 23, with applications pending for another three, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Some of Jet’s Indian rivals have been granted temporary use of Jet’s slots and route authorizations, and have been boosting services to take advantage of the gap in service. These factors, coupled with the absence of Jet, have led to a significant market share reshuffle.

Domestic market share figures for April released by DGCA show that Jet’s share slipped to 0.8% in April, with subsidiary JetLite accounting for 0.2%, reflecting the limited flights operated that month before the carriers shut down. Combined, the pair had a 13.6% market share in January.

The April statistics show IndiGo with the highest domestic share at 49.9%, up from 42.5% in January. Air India had a 13.9% share in April versus a 12.2% share in January. Another major player, SpiceJet, saw its market share decline from 13.3% in January to 13.1% in April. SpiceJet has been hampered by the grounding of the 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com