German tourism specialist TUI Group has agreed to sell a 53% stake in French long-haul carrier Corsair to German investor Intro Aviation for an undisclosed sum.

Intro will acquire the majority stake “as a first step,” TUI said March 18.

Following the sale, Corsair’s Employee Benefit Trust will hold 20% of the airline and TUI will initially retain a 27% minority stake, the group said.

Corsair operates a fleet of seven long-haul aircraft, comprising two Airbus A330-200s, two A330-300s and three Boeing 747-400s.

TUI said Corsair was “unable to deliver any synergy effects” for the group, which is now focused on hotels, cruise ships and destination activities.

“We are consistently transforming TUI to focus on tourism, its core business. Here, we are investing in hotels and cruise ships, and increasingly in holiday experiences in the destinations. These are segments in which we are growing, and where we are continuing to expand our global activities. We are exiting non-core business areas that do not leverage any synergies for the group. The sale is the right move for TUI and will also benefit Corsair and its staff,” TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said.

After the sale, TUI will still operate five European charter airlines: TUIfly Belgium, TUIfly Netherlands, UK-based TUI Airways, TUIfly Deutschland and TUIfly Nordic.

Intro Aviation has gained traction as an aviation investor in recent years. In 2016, the company took a stake in South Korean LCC startup Aero K, which secured its air carrier license in March and is expected to launch Airbus A320 operations between South Korea and China, Taiwan and Japan in 2020.

Other Intro investments include Irish regional CityJet, former Austrian former regional carrier InterSky, German carrier LTU International Airlines and former British Airways carrier Deutsche BA. Intro was also among the bidders for bankrupt German leisure carrier airberlin.

An Intro Aviation spokesman declined to comment on the Corsair acquisition until after a March 19 press conference in Paris.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com