What were your first priorities as CEO? When I took over, most of the senior management had left, including the CFO, CCO and COO, so one of my first tasks was to get the team in place. Our first step was to come up with a restructuring plan, so we worked together and presented a plan to the government to bring the airline to breakeven within three years. At the same time, we started working on a five-year internal business plan. Whether you have investors and whether you are losing money or ...