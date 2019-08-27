Oliver Lackmann took his first flying lessons when he was 28 and became a commercial pilot in 2000, renewing his Boeing 737 license this year. He began his career at Augsburg Airways and spent 14 years at airberlin. He joined German leisure carrier TUIfly in March 2018 and was named managing director in November. In 2018, TUIfly airlines transported 27 million passengers. How have air traffic congestion and flight delays in Europe this summer compared with 2018, when it was a ...