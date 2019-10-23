Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO
Johan Lundgren became CEO of easyJet in December 2017, joining the UK LCC from TUI Group. ATW met Lundgren in London, where he talked about the current business climate and his plans to formally launch the airline’s new direct hotels partnerships later this year. What sort of impact are you expecting from Brexit, regardless of which way events turn? Nobody actually knows what’s going to happen. If there is a change in the economy, in terms of a downturn, I am sure the government ...
