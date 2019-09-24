Privately owned Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways has completed preparations for the arrival of 12 Embraer E190-E2s, with four deliveries expected this year. The Zurich-based carrier firmed a letter of intent for the E190-E2s in September 2018, with purchase rights for an additional 12 and conversion rights for the E195-E2. Helvetic currently operates 11 leased E190s, which will be phased out as the E2s arrive. The airline has already retrained 45 pilots for the new type. How ...