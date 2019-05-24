Shai Weiss became CEO of Virgin Atlantic on Jan. 1, succeeding Craig Kreeger, but he is no stranger to the airline. Weiss joined the board in 2012, became CFO in 2014 and CCO at the beginning of 2017. He took the helm at a busy time. Air France-KLM is acquiring a 31% stake in Virgin, while Virgin itself is acquiring UK regional carrier Flybe as part of a consortium. The airline also just launched a new three-year strategy and is preparing to take delivery of its first Airbus A350s. ...