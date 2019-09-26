Condor Boeing 767-300ER
US private equity firm Indigo Partners is in takeover talks with German leisure carrier Condor, according to industry sources. The talks resumed after the Sept. 23 collapse of Condor’s parent company, Thomas Cook Group. Indigo is understood to have already been in advanced negotiations with Thomas Cook over the acquisition of Condor when the tourism group was trying to divest its airline division earlier this year. The group later reversed course and tried to negotiate a ...
