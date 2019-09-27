Indian LCC SpiceJet will continue a year of rapid growth by adding 46 more domestic one-way flights, and is also reportedly considering another major aircraft order.

The new flights will be introduced progressively from Oct. 27, using either Boeing 737s or Bombardier Q400s. The new services align with SpiceJet’s strategy of “connecting the unconnected parts of the country,” chairman Ajay Singh said. “We are absolutely bullish on the growth potential of the smaller cities and towns of India and see great demand on the routes we have announced today.”

The additional domestic flights are a mix of completely new routes, adding service to routes served by other airlines, and increasing frequencies on existing SpiceJet routes. Among the notable additions are SpiceJet’s first flight to Rajkot, which becomes its 54th domestic destination. It will be served by a daily flight from Mumbai. Also, it will be the first airline to launch Pune-Jodhpur and Chennai-Durgapur routes.

SpiceJet has already launched more than 100 one-way domestic flights this year, as well as several international flights. The airline’s growth has been partly spurred by the demise of India’s Jet Airways, which ceased operation in April.

SpiceJet is contemplating placing further aircraft orders to support growth, according to a Bloomberg report. The news service quoted Singh as saying the carrier is considering the XLR or LR versions of the Airbus A321neo but is also interested in Boeing’s proposed new midmarket aircraft (NMA) program.

The LCC already has a fleet of 65 Boeing 737-700s, -800s and -900s, and 32 Bombardier Q400s, according to the Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

SpiceJet has taken delivery of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but these remain grounded. The carrier has nearly 160 MAXs on order.

The carrier has been growing its fleet rapidly this year. It added 32 aircraft between April and June, including 27 737NGs. The additional 737s were mainly leased aircraft formerly operated by Jet Airways.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com