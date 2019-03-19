India’s government is applying closer scrutiny to Jet Airways, as the Mumbai-based grounds more fleet on lease payment defaults, resulting in more flight cancellations.

Suresh Prabhu, the government’s minister for aviation, directed that an emergency meeting be held by the aviation ministry to review some of the ramifications of Jet’s groundings. The meeting was to consider how Jet is addressing aspects such as advance bookings, cancellations, refunds and safety.

Prabhu also asked the ministry to “get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately.” These moves coincide with growing public dissatisfaction at the widespread schedule disruptions for the country’s second-largest carrier.

Jet Airways stakeholders and lenders are attempting to finalize a bailout plan for the loss-making carrier. However, negotiations are dragging on, as the airline misses aircraft lease and debt payment deadlines. This week, Jet grounded another four aircraft on lease defaults, raising the total of grounded aircraft to 41.

One of the main sticking points in negotiations is uncertainty surrounding the involvement of Etihad Airways, which owns a significant stake in Jet. Etihad’s official statement is that it is “working closely with Indian lenders, the company and key stakeholders to facilitate a solution for Jet Airways.”

