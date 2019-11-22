In 2020 Icelandair will rationalize its network, which has been disrupted by the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAXs, and evaluate replacements for looming gaps in its fleet.

“Our main focus is to rationalize our network in 2020, improving profitability, and to mitigate the risk of further extension of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX,” CEO Bogi Nils Bogason told ATW on the sidelines of IATA’s Wings of Change conference in Berlin. “There is an equal balance of routes in our network, but the grounding created an imbalance again.”

Icelandair has five MAX 8s and one -9 in storage, with three more -8s and six -9s on order. The airline recently said it will keep its MAXs off its schedule through February 2020.

As a result of the grounding, the carrier dropped its San Francisco and Kansas City routes.

“Last summer we planned to operate nine MAXs. This was supposed to be 25% of our fleet. The grounding of course created a lot of negative impact to our operation.”

In September the carrier reached an interim agreement with Boeing regarding compensation to cover MAX-related losses.

Icelandair is also evaluating its long-term fleet options as it plans to replace its final 757 around 2025. The airline’s planned MAX fleet will only cover 75% of its network.

“The 737 MAX can do Europe and the east coast of North America. For the other routes we have the 767 or 757, so there is a gap left regarding new aircraft for our future fleet,” Bogason said. “The Airbus A321XLR could be a good 757 replacement. The 787 is not part of our analysis now.”

Bogason is also not too concerned about competition from airlines that may operate the new A321XLR long-haul narrowbody to secondary destinations on transatlantic routes.

“We have almost 20 destinations in Europe and 20 in North America. We have 500 connections between city pairs in our network. That is a big strength against the new metal,” he said.

About half of Icelandair´s business is transatlantic, where it competes with the biggest carriers in Europe and North America.

Icelandair wet-leased five aircraft to cover the MAX gap during the summer, when seasonal demand was strong, but now is able to operate its own fleet, as less capacity is needed during the winter.

“The seasonality is a huge challenge for us. That’s why we are trying to develop Iceland to an all-year tourism destination. This attempt was quite successful,” Bogason said.

But now 14 airlines fly to Iceland year-round, and 25 during the summer.

The collapse of Icelandic LCC WOW Air in March had a positive impact in Icelandair, Bogason said, but new competition is on the horizon.

“The bankruptcy changed the landscape quite a lot in Iceland, but there is still a lot of competition,” he said.

In November a new Icelandic LCC, PLAY, emerged with plans for services to Europe and North America. The airline draws several members of its launch team from both WOW Air and Icelandic charter and ACMI specialist Air Atlanta.

Bogason takes the new airline “very seriously.”

“We are very excited to see how this turns out,” he said.

