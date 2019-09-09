All-Boeing operator Icelandair has acknowledged the Boeing 737 MAX grounding as a “big challenge,” impacting the carrier’s financial performance, operational planning and efficiency. “Four months of disruption has been a big challenge. It has taken a lot out of our energy and spirit, which could have been used for other projects. Our optimization potential is way off because of this,” Icelandair CCO Birna Osk Einarsdottir told delegates at the World Aviation ...