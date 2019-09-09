All-Boeing operator Icelandair has acknowledged the Boeing 737 MAX grounding as a “big challenge,” impacting the carrier’s financial performance, operational planning and efficiency. “Four months of disruption has been a big challenge. It has taken a lot out of our energy and spirit, which could have been used for other projects. Our optimization potential is way off because of this,” Icelandair CCO Birna Osk Einarsdottir told delegates at the World Aviation ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Icelandair challenged by continued MAX grounding " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.