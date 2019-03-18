Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has joined the pharmaceutical-shipper collaboration, Pharma.Aero. The announcement was made at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) 2019 held in Singapore March 14.

According to Cathay Pacific, the agreement was signed in early 2019.

The addition of Cathay Pacific to Pharma.Aero is aimed to further strengthen the pharmaceutical air corridor between Brussels Airport and Hong Kong International Airport. Both airports started the initiative on January 2019.

The corridor ensures strict compliance to IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma standards when handling temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Cathay Pacific began flights from Hong Kong to Brussels since March 2018, and the airline said the route is a strong performer.

“Brussels is a rapidly growing market for pharma,” Cathay regional head of cargo Europe Jansen Stafford said in a statement. “The overall pharma market in Brussels grew significantly in 2018 and there are strong lanes to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Sydney.”

Although not revealing the percentage of pharmaceutical cargo in the airline’s overall cargo, oneworld member said, “It’s a fast-growing, high-yield business that Cathay Pacific is well placed and accredited to capture and grow.”

According to its 2018 annual report, Cathay’s cargo yield rose by 14.7% because of “high-value specialist cargo shipments.”

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com