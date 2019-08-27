It has taken eight years, but IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) program is picking up real steam. Technically, NDC only sets standards for airlines to communicate with customers and distribution partners in rich XML format. Practically, it allows carriers to sell into indirect channels—through global distribution systems (GDSs), aggregators, online and brick-and-mortar agencies, and travel managers—the same way they sell over their direct channels, such as ...