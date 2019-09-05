Global demand for air freight dropped 3.2% in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of year-on-year (YOY) volume declines as weak global trade and the intensifying trade dispute between the US and China take their toll.

According to IATA, data released Sept. 5 shows that while demand, measured in FTKs, fell 3.2%; capacity (AFTKs) rose 2.6% YOY. This means capacity growth has outstripped demand for nine months in a row.

IATA said global trade volumes were 1.4% lower than a year ago. US and China trade volumes fell 14% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2018. All major trading nations reported falling orders and no uptick is expected soon, it added.

“Trade tensions are weighing heavily on the entire air cargo industry. Higher tariffs are disrupting not only transpacific supply chains but also worldwide trade lanes. While current tensions might yield short-term political gains, they could lead to long-term negative changes for consumers and the global economy. Trade generates prosperity. It is critical that the US and China work quickly to resolve their differences,” IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern airlines showed sharp declines in volume growth in July, with demand contracting by 5.5% for Middle Eastern airlines and by 4.9% in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The US-China trade war and weaker manufacturing conditions for exporters in the region have significantly impacted the market. With the region accounting for more than 35% of total FTKs, this performance is the major contributor to the weak industry-wide outcome,” IATA said, referring to the Asia-Pacific region.

In North America, demand decreased by 2.1%. “Despite a sound economic backdrop supporting consumer spending, the US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on the region’s carriers. “Freight demand between Asia and North America has fallen by almost 5% in year-on-year terms,” IATA said.

Demand for air freight rose by 10.9% in Africa while in Latin America it was up 3% helped by the recovery of the Brazilian economy. However, IATA warned that concerns for some of the region’s economies, including Argentina, remain.

In Europe, where IATA noted a 2% decline in July, “weaker manufacturing conditions for exporters in Germany, heightened recession fears, and ongoing uncertainty over Brexit, have impacted the recent performance.” Capacity increased by 4.2% YOY.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk