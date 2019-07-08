British Airways (BA) plans to “vigorously” defend its actions, after being told the UK flag carrier faces a £183.4 million ($229.6 million) penalty over a data-theft incident that occurred in 2018.

The European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fine, which was announced by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on July 8, amounts to 1.5% of BA’s worldwide turnover for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2017.

During the cyber breach, traffic to BA’s website was diverted to a fraudulent site, where customer details were harvested by the attackers.

“Personal data of approximately 500,000 customers were compromised in this incident, which is believed to have begun in June 2018,” the ICO said in a July 8 statement.

The ICO led the BA investigation on behalf of other EU member state data-protection authorities. The body criticized BA for “poor security arrangements,” covering log-in, payment card, booking, name and address details.

“People’s personal data is just that—personal. When an organization fails to protect it from loss, damage or theft it is more than an inconvenience. That’s why the law is clear—when you are entrusted with personal data you must look after it. Those that don’t will face scrutiny from my office to check they have taken appropriate steps to protect fundamental privacy rights,” ICO information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said.

BA notified the ICO of data-protection breaches in September and October 2018. The company cooperated with the investigation and data security has since been improved.

“We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO,” BA chairman and CEO Alex Cruz said. “British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers’ data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.”

BA has now been invited to comment on the draft ruling, along with the data-protection authorities of other EU member states.

“The ICO will consider carefully the representations made by the company and the other concerned data-protection authorities before it takes its final decision,” the ICO said.

Willie Walsh, the CEO of BA parent company International Airlines Group (IAG), said plans are underway to challenge the ruling.

“British Airways will be making representations to the ICO in relation to the proposed fine. We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals,” he said.

