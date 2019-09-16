A surge in the price of jet fuel after weekend attacks at several Saudi Arabian oil facilities appears likely to pressure airlines’ margins in the 2019 fourth-quarter and beyond, analysts said.

The Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq and Khurais fields knocked approximately 5.7 million barrels per day of oil production offline. Saudi Arabian officials have indicated one-third of that amount can be brought back online within days, while full capacity may take weeks or months to return.

The price of Brent Crude, the global benchmark, was last up 10.7% at $66.60. The sudden move comes against a backdrop of weak fuel price growth through the peak summer travel period, following a move down in prices in late May.

Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker wrote in a Sept. 16 research note, “There is little airlines can do to offset the near-term impact” of higher fuel prices, adding that she expects fares to move higher as airlines seek to offset higher fuel costs.

“If the recent spike in oil prices were to be sustained or if oil continued to move higher from here, the airlines will look to aggressively raise fares,” Becker wrote. “If the airlines are unable to raise prices to offset rising jet fuel costs, they will likely readjust capacity lower by eliminating some frequencies or removing underperforming routes.”

North American airlines have gradually shifted away from hedging oil over the past few years, preferring to price their offerings to reflect current conditions and drive margin improvement. Airlines that continue to hedge often prefer to use call options, which allow them to benefit from lower fuel while limiting the impact of price spikes, Becker wrote.

North American carriers Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Mexican carrier Volaris all utilize hedge contracts on jet fuel. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines did not hedge fuel at all in the first half of 2019, leaving them exposed to the sharp surge in prices, data from IATA shows. Delta does operate its own oil refinery in Pennsylvania, however, which is a form of hedging that allows it to harvest the “crack spread” between raw and refined product.

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in a Sept. 16 research note that “higher fuel prices are the last thing the sector needs,” particularly in Europe, where the short-haul sector continues to experience significant overcapacity and the long-haul sector faces headwinds from corporate booking weakness.

European carriers, on average, hedge more than their North American counterparts. There is “substantial variation” in terms of fuel price sensitivity and hedging positions among them, with International Airlines Group (IAG) the best-hedged and least-sensitive to higher fuel costs, while Lufthansa is “reasonably positioned” and Air France remains the least hedged of Europe’s legacy carriers, Roeska wrote.

Among European LCCs, Ryanair is significantly insulated with 90% hedging for the remainder of its fiscal 2020, while Norwegian Air Shuttle remains the most vulnerable to fuel price increases, with just 27% hedging for 4Q 2019.

“We’ve had the luxury of being in this relatively low $50-$60 zone for some time,” Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia said. “Airlines have been really good about keeping a lid on capacity, so unless something really brutal happens, I think they’ll be okay. Profits could take a hit, fares could rise, but all in all, I think they’ll be fine.”

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com