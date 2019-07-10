Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways has sold its five remaining Fokker 100s, as well as spare engines, parts and tooling, to Alliance Aviation Services Ltd., parent of Australia’s Alliance Airlines.

The deal completes Helvetic’s transition to an all-Embraer fleet. The airline operates 11 E190s and later this year is scheduled to take delivery of the first of 12 new Embraer E190-E2s. That order, based on a firmed letter of intent in September 2018, is valued at $730 million at list prices and includes purchase rights for an additional 12 E190-E2s, with conversion rights for the E195-E2.

“With Alliance Airlines we have found the ideal partner to continue the operation of our five former Fokkers. It also shows the excellence of our maintenance,” Helvetic CEO Tobias Pogorevc said.

The acquisition brings the Alliance fleet to 49 Fokker aircraft. The carrier provides charter and fly-in, fly-out services, and has long-term contracts with mining companies. The company purchased 21 Fokker 70/100 jets from Austrian Airlines for around $15 million in 2015.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at