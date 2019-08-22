Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways has completed preparations for its 12 Embraer E190-E2s to enter into service, with delivery of the first four anticipated this year. The Zurich-based carrier firmed a letter of intent for the E190-E2s in September 2018, with purchase rights for an additional 12 and conversion rights for the E195-E2. Helvetic currently operates 11 leased E190s, which will be phased out as the E2s arrive. “This year we get four E2s, by early summer 2020 we will ...