Tianjin Airlines Embraer E195
China’s Hainan Airlines will transfer 48% of Tianjin Airlines to parent company HNA Group in a transaction worth CNY6.7 billion ($946.7 million). The sale, at CNY1.7 per share, will make HNA the largest shareholder of Tianjin Airlines, leaving Hainan holding 47.8%, with the remaining 4.2% held by the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Holding Group. The move was made to be in line with the central government’s plan to promote the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region as a shipping, ...
