Greek airline Ellinair will increase the number of aircraft based at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport under a partnership between the airport and Ellinair parent Mouzenidis Group.

“A long-term agreement will allow Vnukovo to get sustainable international passenger traffic and will boost the airport market share,” Vnukovo general director Dmitry Saprykin said Sept. 10.

The partners did not disclose the number of aircraft to be based at Vnukovo. Tour operator Mouzenidis Travel expects the arrangement will increase its share of outbound tourist trips from Russia to Greece from 30% to 40% within three to five years.

Ellinair launched flights from its Thessaloniki base to Moscow Sheremetyevo in July 2015 but transferred the route to Vnukovo early this year. The carrier also operated seasonal flights to Moscow from the Greek islands.

Established by Mouzenidis Group in 2013, Ellinair operates two Airbus A319s and two A320s, and wet leases three Boeing 737-300s during the high travel season.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com