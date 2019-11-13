Greek regional Astra Airlines has not operated any flights since Nov. 9, as a result of financial problems.

“The company would like to inform the public that with regards to the recently canceled flights, requests for compensation for passengers will be examined and answered by Nov. 15. We are working for the smooth and orderly continuation of our flights,” the airline stated on its website.

Thessaloniki-based Astra Airlines operates a fleet of two ATR 42-300s, one ATR 72-200 and one BAe 146-300.

The carrier launched its first commercial flight in July 2008, and had established a second base at Athens International Airport and a technical base in Heraklion.

Astra Airlines operates mainly domestic services within Greece and has planned flights for the coming winter schedule from Athens and Thessaloniki to Chios, Samos, Mytilene, Kozani- Kastoria, Limnos-Ikaria, Heraklion and Kos. It also operated several regional flights within Europe.

The airline has been looking for new investors to provide funding but so far has not been successful.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at