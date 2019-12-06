Provincial and municipal governments have set aside CNY200 million ($28.3 million) for a fund for supporting air routes at the airport of the southern Chinese city of Guilin, aiming at opening intercontinental connections.

Days after the central government said subsidies for industries in general should be reduced, the Guangxi provincial and Guilin city governments said they intended to use the money to build up the airport as a hub.

China Southern Airlines has a large presence at Guilin, a city that has long been famous in China for the natural beauty of its surrounding countryside. HNA Group’s Guilin Airlines is based there.

The province and city said the fund would be “used for the promotion of Guilin Liangjiang International Airport, striving to open intercontinental routes to Europe and the Americas, starting services from Guilin to countries in the Association of South East Asian Nations and those of northeast Asia, and increasing flights to [Chinese] cities with international connections.”

They did not publish a schedule of available subsidies, as other governments have. Airlines providing air services desired by local officials typically get more money for routes that are longer and those that connect to economically important cities.

Such support is usually available only for two or three years and diminishes after the first year. In line with that, the Guangxi and Guilin governments referred to the allocated money as a fund for fostering air routes—implicitly, not for sustaining them.

The announcement was made Nov. 21. On Nov. 12 Vice Premier Liu He said at a meeting of the national cabinet, the state council, that industry subsidies should be reduced. Liu associated this with a need to strengthen control of public finances.

