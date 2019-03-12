Malaysia’s Prime Minister said a range of government actions will be considered for Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (MAB), as the airline continues to work on a revised business strategy to address its latest financial challenges.

According to local media reports, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the government is studying potential next moves regarding MAB, with options including sale, refinancing, or even closure. MAB is essentially government-owned, via the state-backed Khazanah investment agency. Mahathir appears to be losing patience as the government waits for a new strategic plan from MAB.

Malaysia Airlines has been “working closely with our shareholder [Khazanah], on the next phase of the turnaround plan, since last September,” according to an airline statement provided to ATW. “The timeline [for the plan] and framework were also shared with the Prime Minister in November … Malaysia Airlines remains committed to the timeline given and will share the plans soon.”

The previous multiyear plan was launched in 2014. The company was targeting a return to profitability in the second half of 2018, with a full-year profit in 2019. However, last year it became clear these goals would be unlikely to be achieved on schedule.

The carrier noted in November that business conditions had changed dramatically since the plan was originally drafted. Higher fuel costs and foreign exchange rate shifts were major factors, and a pilot shortage in 2018 caused capacity plans to be reduced.

Malaysia Airlines was also considering a new order for widebody aircraft as part of its business strategy. It is unknown whether this will be included in the revised recovery plan.

Khazanah itself has been under increased financial pressure. It reported a pre-tax loss of RM6.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2018, compared to a profit of RM2.9 billion a year earlier. The government directed an organizational restructuring of Khazanah, with a refreshed mandate and objectives.

