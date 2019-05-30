The Greenlandic government has taken full ownership of Air Greenland, after Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and the Danish government agreed to sell their shareholdings.

“Naalakkersuisut [the government of Greenland] has on May 29, 2019, concluded purchase agreements with the Danish government and SAS regarding the Danish state's shares of 25% and SAS's shares of 37.5% in Air Greenland,” the government of Greenland announced on May 29.

The agreement followed “several years of discussions and negotiations,” the government of Greenland said, adding that it finally found a solution that was “economically justifiable” for the national treasury.

SAS confirmed that it will receive DKK277 million ($41.4 million) for its 37.5% shareholding, resulting in a “marginal capital gain” and ending over 50 years of equity partnership between the two airlines.

“Naalakkersuisut would like to thank the Danish state and SAS for the many years of joint ownership and cooperation on the management of Air Greenland,” the government of Greenland said.

Air Greenland’s development will be boosted from 2023, when airport-upgrade work is scheduled for completion.

Aircraft types able to serve various points in Greenland have historically been limited because of the country’s short runways. Nuuk has a 950-meter runway and Ilulissat is even shorter, at 845 meters.

Contractors have until May 31 to submit their bids for runway-extension projects at Nuuk and Ilulissat, with work expected to begin in September 2019.

In August, Air Greenland will take delivery of a new King Air, which will be used for medical evacuations across the country.

Air Greenland operates both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Types include the Airbus A330, Bombardier Dash-8-200, Super King Air, Sikorsky 61N, Eurocopter AS 350 and Bell 212.

