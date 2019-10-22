After months of speculation, the Malaysian government has confirmed that the country’s sovereign fund has shortlisted four investors as a potential strategic partner in loss-making Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB).

The airline and Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign fund, invited proposals from 20 investors in August and selected four in September, Economic Affairs minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told parliament. A nondisclosure agreement prevents the government from disclosing the names of the potential investors.

“Our focus is on proposals with prudent financial management and operation synergy in Malaysia Airlines,” Azmin said. “For the time being, Malaysia Airlines is strengthening its operations and internal management through cost-cutting efforts, improving its services and enhancing codesharing agreements to face challenges in the aviation industry.”

Although the share distribution and shareholder structure are still under review, the Malaysian government, through Khazanah, will still continue to have an “important stake and influence” in the new structure, he said. Azmin expects a decision to be made by early 2020.

As part of its turnaround plan, MAB has been establishing new partnerships to bolster its network and offerings, most recently with British Airways in a codeshare deal and a joint venture with Japan Airlines.

