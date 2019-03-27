The Croatian government has embarked on another attempt to find an investor in state-owned carrier Croatia Airlines.

The government of the small southeastern European state has made two attempts over the past few years to either privatize the national airline, or find a suitable private sector partner. There have been no takers, even though the company has been consistently, if modestly, profitable for several years.

The government began the process again in February. The emphasis is on finding a partner that will invest in fleet and network development, Croatia Airlines CEO Jasmin Bajić said at the European Regions Airline Association conference in Prague, Czechia, March 27.

The government wants an investor that will help grow the airline, which has a fleet of two Airbus A320s, four A319s, plus six Bombardier Q400s for regional services, he said. This summer, the airline will wet-lease two Bombardier CRJ1000s from Spain’s Air Nostrum.

Four A320neos are on order for delivery in 2022-23.

After more than two years of negotiations, the company signed a five-year labor agreement with its workforce earlier this year, Bajić said. This should give stability in the medium term; previous labor agreements were for two years.

That new agreement may make the airline more attractive to investors.

Croatia Airlines’ biggest challenge is seasonality. In winter, around 10 foreign airlines operate into the small southeastern European state; in the summer holiday season, that number booms to around 100, as tourists flock to popular holiday resorts such as Dubrovnik and Split.

Croatia Airlines carried 2.2 million passengers in 2018, competing in the market where 3Q demand accounts for about 50% of annual passenger traffic.

The southeastern European air market is heavily fragmented, with Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania and Bulgaria all having rival carriers. All have been affected by the growth of LCCs in recent years.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com