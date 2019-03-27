Germania Group subsidiary Bulgarian Eagle has ceased operations, a source close to the former management told ATW.

The Sofia-based carrier operated two Airbus A319s to provide ACMI services, primarily for Berlin-based leisure carrier Germania, which shut down in late March.

Bulgarian Eagle was founded in November 2016 to increase Germania’s presence in the wet-lease business segment and received its air operator’s certificate in August 2017.

In February, Germania’s Switzerland-based subsidiary, Germania Flug AG, was acquired by entrepreneur and Air Prishtina CEO Leyla Ibrahimi Salahi, making the airline 100% Swiss owned.

