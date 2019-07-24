Chinese startup Genghis Khan Airlines plans to begin operations July 26, using Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) ARJ21 regional jets.

During the initial stage of operation, services will connect points within Inner Mongolia, said the airline, which is based in Hohhot, the capital of that province.

Two routes from Hohhot will open July 26: to Xilinhot and Ulanhot.

Genghis Khan Airlines has two ARJ21s, among 25 ordered last year.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China issued a public air transportation license to the airline in January and has spent the time since then preparing for operations.

Previously owned by several state agencies, the carrier is now fully owned by a provincial investment company, itself owned mainly by another. A Chinese airline controlled by a provincial government will normally put a high priority on promoting local economic development.

Genghis Khan Airlines will be the second operator of the ARJ21, after COMAC-owned Chengdu Airlines.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang