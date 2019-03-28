ATWOnline

Gallery: 2019 ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards

Mar 28, 2019
Industry CEOs and leaders, including the heads of Lufthansa Group and Indigo Partners, spoke about the importance of people, sustainability and connecting the world as they were celebrated at the 45th ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards in New York. Lufthansa was awarded Airline of the Year and Indigo Partners Managing Partner William “Bill” Franke was the 2019 recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award at the gala dinner, held at the JW Marriott Essex House March 26, 2019.

All photos by Jered Haag

Mar 25, 2019
When KLM decided to take over Ryanair…

Five leading European airline CEOs had some fun during the recent Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit, saying which rival airline they would like to run for a week and why....More
Mar 13, 2019
US, under pressure, grounds MAX

A stunning week, beginning with the second crash of a Boeing 737 MAX and, three days later, every single MAX is grounded—and the US was last to make that call....More
Mar 13, 2019
FAA, US airline leaders need to speak up on MAX

News this morning that Canada has grounded the Boeing 737 MAX is highly significant and truly leaves the US isolated on this issue....More
Mar 28, 2019
TUS Airways eyes Cyprus minihub

Cypriot airline TUS Airways is seeking to build an eastern Mediterranean minihub at its Larnaca base....More
Croatia Airlines A319
Mar 27, 2019
Government seeks investor for state-owned Croatia Airlines

The Croatian government has embarked on another attempt to find an investor in state-owned carrier Croatia Airlines....More
Montenegro Airlines Embraer E195
Mar 27, 2019
Montenegro Airlines aims for modest fleet renewal

Despite a record-breaking year in terms of passenger numbers, Montenegro Airlines foresees another challenging year, president Nikola Vukićević said March 27....More

