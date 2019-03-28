Gallery: 2019 ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards

Gallery: 2019 ATW Airline Industry Achievement AwardsMar 28, 2019
Industry CEOs and leaders, including the heads of Lufthansa Group and Indigo Partners, spoke about the importance of people, sustainability and connecting the world as they were celebrated at the 45th ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards in New York. Lufthansa was awarded Airline of the Year and Indigo Partners Managing Partner William “Bill” Franke was the 2019 recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award at the gala dinner, held at the JW Marriott Essex House March 26, 2019.
All photos by Jered Haag