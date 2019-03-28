Gallery: 2019 ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards

Airlink founder and chairman Bob Brown, receiving the Joseph S. Murphy Award with CEO Steven Smith, said, “Like any new venture, our survival in the early days was never assured. It has taken a collective vision and hard work of many people in our industry to get us here. But, most of all, it’s taken belief and an entrepreneurial spirit, so we are very grateful to be recognized tonight with an award named after Air Transport World’s founder, an entrepreneur himself.”

“For families waking up to their communities destroyed by disaster and those facing uncertain futures after fleeing violence in their home countries, Airlink and its partners—including many of you in the room tonight—are literally changing and saving lives, so I’d like to thank all of our friends and supporters here tonight—including fellow award winners Lufthansa and Spirit Airlines—without whom we couldn’t carry on our mission.”