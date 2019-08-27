XL Airways is in talks with two potential buyers, the French airline has confirmed.

“For the moment, there are two active dossiers,” an XL Airways spokesperson said Aug. 27, without giving any further details.

French newspaper La Tribune reported Aug. 20 that XL Airways faced financial difficulties and needed €20 million ($22 million) to survive the winter.

XL Airways, which operates from Paris Charles de Gaulle and other French cities to the US and Caribbean destinations with a fleet of four Airbus A330 aircraft, is owned by DreamJet Participations, the parent company of all-business class airline La Compagnie.

French airlines are struggling with high taxes and social charges, in addition to tough competition from low-cost carriers and high-speed trains, as well as the economic uncertainty and high fuel bills all European carriers are facing.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk