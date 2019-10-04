XL Airways A330-200
A French court ruled Oct. 4 that insolvent airline XL Airways should be liquidated, ending hopes that a last-minute takeover offer could save part of its operations, in the second casualty to hit the French air transport sector in a week. Low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways had suspended flights as of Sept. 30, citing competition from Norwegian Air Shuttle and the yellow vests crisis in France that it said had been putting off leisure visitors for the “great financial ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"French Court rules XL Airways to be liquidated, ending rescue hopes " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.