A French court ruled Oct. 4 that insolvent airline XL Airways should be liquidated, ending hopes that a last-minute takeover offer could save part of its operations, in the second casualty to hit the French air transport sector in a week. Low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways had suspended flights as of Sept. 30, citing competition from Norwegian Air Shuttle and the yellow vests crisis in France that it said had been putting off leisure visitors for the “great financial ...