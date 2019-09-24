A French commercial court is considering the two remaining offers for all or part of French airline Aigle Azur’s assets after UK LCC easyJet dropped out of the running as a liquidation deadline looms.

Two rescue offers for the carrier—which went into receivership earlier this month—remain on the table, a union source told ATW Sept. 24, with a decision due by Sept. 27. If the court deems neither offer suitable, the airline will be liquidated.

Lionel Guerin, the former head of Air France unit HOP, is behind one of the rescue plans still being considered, while the other is led by Gerard Houa and his holding Lu Azur, which owns 20% of Aigle Azur and was at the center of a failed shareholder coup that took place just before the airline went into receivership.

Aigle Azur ran into financial difficulties after racking up debts of €148 million ($163 million) on a turnover of approximately €300 million that has been linked to the ambitious long-haul expansion plan that aimed to take it beyond its traditionally North Africa-focused network.

Luxembourg-based Lu Azur said Sept. 9 that, if successful, the company would inject €15 million and commit to taking on 90% of the airline’s activities. It would also halt the long-haul flights that it blamed for the airline’s losses, focusing instead on Algeria in the short-term before developing new routes in Africa.

Initially, the carrier attracted several offers of interest from airlines keen to acquire its Paris Orly-based slots, but only two potential rescuers remain.

“EasyJet has taken the decision to withdraw from the submission process to acquire parts of Aigle Azur’s operation at Paris Orly airport,” a spokeswoman for the UK LCC said Sept. 23. “EasyJet remains committed to France, as a key market for the company, and to its Paris Orly base where it currently operates 19 routes, flies over three million passenger every year and employs over 270 crew, all on local contracts.”

Air France and Groupe Dubreuil, the parent company of Air Caraibes and French Bee, withdrew their joint bid Sept. 19.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk