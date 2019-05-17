German express cargo startup CargoLogic Germany has taken delivery of two converted Boeing 737-400 freighters and is working to secure its air operator’s certificate (AOC). CargoLogic Germany GmbH was set up in 2018 as a sister company to London Stansted-based freight airline CargoLogicAir. Both companies are subsidiaries of CargoLogic Holdings, which has the same shareholders as Russia’s Volga-Dnepr Group—the parent company of Russian freight specialists Volga-Dnepr ...
