French airline XL Airways has declared insolvency, citing “great financial difficulties” and stopped selling tickets, in the latest casualty to hit the French airline industry.

XL Airways, which stopped selling tickets Sept. 19, said it would maintain flights over the weekend; however, some flights could be canceled from Sept. 23.

XL Airways, which operates from Paris Charles de Gaulle and other French cities to US and Caribbean destinations with a fleet of four Airbus A330 aircraft, is owned by DreamJet Participations, also the parent company of all-business class airline La Compagnie.

Lacking sufficient funding, XL Airways had been in discussions with potential buyers for some time; a spokesperson confirmed Aug. 27 there were two active dossiers for a potential sale.

Secretary of state for transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement Sept. 20: “The airline XL Airways declared yesterday after its works council meeting that it was insolvent.”

The airline began receivership process Sept. 20 in a commercial court, Djebbari said.

“The state has been supporting XL Airways for several months in its search for solutions, including potential investors,” he added. “The mediation process taking place at the commercial court has, however, not allowed for a viable way out to emerge in the allocated time.”

Djebbari added: “The state is motivated to support with the search for the best possible solution within the framework that will be defined by the commercial court, to save jobs and ensure the continued economic activity of the airline.”

XL Airways’ announcement came as the field of potential bidders narrowed for Aigle Azur, the French airline that went into receivership Sept. 2, with Air France and Groupe Dubreuil, the parent company of Air Caraibes and French Bee, withdrawing their joint bid.

Like all French airlines, Aigle Azur was facing stiff competition, high fuel prices and elevated social charges. The heavily indebted carrier ran into difficulties with its long-haul expansion plan, which forced it to halt flights earlier this month, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and its 1,150 employees facing an uncertain future.

A French commercial court heard from would-be buyers of all or part of Aigle Azur on Sept. 16 and gave them 48 hours to improve their offers; it also ruled the liquidation of the airline should begin.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk