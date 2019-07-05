A new group of investors reportedly is interested in buying a significant stake in Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), although such a move would conflict with the airline’s own recovery proposal. Pahamin Ab Rajab leads the coalition of investors who are considering making a bid to buy 49% of MAB from the government, according to The Star media outlet in Malaysia. Pahamin, who has held senior corporate and government roles, is quoted as saying the partners will propose a new turnaround ...
