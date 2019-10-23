Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal
Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal is expanding rapidly. Having begun operations in autumn 2017 with Airbus A320ceos, in December 2018 it made a commitment for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, plus 20 options, but will now take 30 A320neos, with 20 options, part of an order placed by parent company Saudia. Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis spoke to ATW at the World Aviation Festival in London. You plan to take 30 Airbus A320neos. Is there any flexibility to substitute the larger A321neo? There is ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Flyadeal CEOÂ outlines theÂ SaudiÂ LCCâ€™sÂ expansion plans" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.