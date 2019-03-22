The numbers tell the story. CAE projects a total requirement for 255,000 new airline pilots over the next decade, while Airbus forecasts 94,000 new pilots will be needed in Europe alone. Boeing sees a need for more than 30,000 new pilots each year over the next 15 years. Aircraft manufacturers are directly supporting the multiple efforts to recruit and train those pilots. Boeing Flight Services has three pro forma flight training campuses located in Singapore, near London Gatwick Airport ...