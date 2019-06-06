European fund manager STAR Capital Partnership has completed the acquisition of aviation group, ASL Aviation Holdings.

STAR and ASL announced the deal in February, with STAR acquiring Dublin-based ASL from previous owners Compagnie Maritime Belge (51%) and 3P Air Freighters (49%). The financial terms of the acquisition have not been revealed.

ASL provides passenger and freight services both under its own name and on behalf of other companies, with a 130-strong fleet ranging from Boeing 747-400 freighters to ATR 42 and 72 regional turboprops. The company has a particular interest in providing capacity for express freight integrators. It has several operating subsidiaries, plus stakes in other carriers, in Europe, Africa and Asia.

In 2018, ASL operated more than 85,000 flights, carrying more than 4 million passengers and 357,000 tonnes of cargo. The group has around 3,000 employees.

STAR Capital describes itself as “typically investing in asset-based companies holding a strong strategic market position, with enterprise value between €50 million ($56 million) and €1 billion.”

“STAR sees this as a very strong investment in an exciting aviation group with excellent prospects for growth, new opportunities and boosting revenue, profit and value,” STAR managing partner Paul Gough said.

“We will immediately focus on supporting ASL in its mission to become the global aviation operator of choice, providing customers with the best possible service in all our markets.”

“With ASL on a strong growth path in all our markets, this investment offers support and endorsement as we continue to innovate and develop our products and services for current and potential new customers,” ASL Group chief executive Hugh Flynn said.

Some of the group’s airlines were founded more than 40 and 50 years ago. However, ASL Aviation Holdings’ foundation essentially began in 1998. The company said it has been profitable every year since its incorporation.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com