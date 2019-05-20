Taiwan’s Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) has abruptly canceled over 30 international flights after it came close to flying beyond its monthly limits set by the country’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

The Taipei-based carrier canceled all flights to Palawan and Boracay in the Philippines May 17 then canceled service to Vietnam’s Da Nang May 18. It is also suspending flights to Japan, South Korea and China by end of May.

FAT’s poor safety records and quarter-century old fleet forced the CAA to limit its monthly flight hours to 1,350 hrs.

The airline told reporters that it had already reached 1,270 hrs. and had no choice but to cancel its international flights. About 1,084 passengers are affected by the cancellation.

According to the Aviation Week Fleet Discovery Data, FAT has eight McDonnell Douglas MD-82 family aircraft in service, ranging from 21 to 28 years old.

The CAA warned FAT to properly handle ticket refunds or risk fines of between TWD600,000 ($19,170) and TWD3 million.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com