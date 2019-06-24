Eurowings Airbus A330-300
Following mounting losses and the June 16 profit warning, the Lufthansa Group announced sweeping changes for its Eurowings low-cost unit. The changes, made public at the airline’s June 24 capital markets day, are deep and wide-ranging. Most importantly, Eurowings will exit the long-haul market and will not integrate its sister company Brussels Airlines. Unit costs are to be cut by 15% in 2022 if staffing, overhead and fleet changes deliver expected results. Nonetheless, the unit ...
