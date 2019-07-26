The European Commission has approved the proposed merger of Spain’s Air Nostrum and Ireland-based CityJet, a move that brings the creation of what will be Europe’s largest regional airline one step closer.

Under the plan, a joint venture with a single holding company will be created, with the two airlines retaining their individual identities. Air Nostrum is an Iberia franchised airline for regional flights.

Formally, the Commission has given its go-ahead to the parent companies of the airlines—Fortress Investment Group of the US and Air Investment Valencia, of Spain.

Fortress is a global investment management firm, which manages assets on behalf of institutional clients and private investors worldwide, while Air Investment Valencia, through a subsidiary, is active in areas such as aircraft dry leasing and as a provider of fleet supply services to air operators. It is also active operating air services between Europe and Africa, mainly through charter flights and wet-lease operations.

The Commission said that, while the activities of CityJet and Air Nostrum overlapped in the wet-leasing and charter sectors, it concluded the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns. This is because the two airlines have moderate market shares, a sufficient number of competitors remain in the marketplace, and the barriers to entry for future rivals are low.

Together the airlines—both major Bombardier CRJ operators—will have a fleet of around 100 aircraft. In addition, CityJet operates Avro RJ85s, while Air Nostrum has a fleet of ATR turboprops.

In recent years, both have increasingly moved into the ACMI market, with CityJet now exclusively engaged in such activities.

