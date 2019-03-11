The CEOs of some of Europe’s largest airlines—easyJet, International Airlines Group (IAG), KLM, Lufthansa and Ryanair—are all anticipating further airline failures, despite reasonably positive market conditions. “We are starting to see some warning signs in the market,” Airlines for Europe (A4E) managing director Thomas Reynaert said, speaking at the (A4E) Aviation Summit in Brussels March 6. “Imagine what will happen if fuel prices go up. Today they ...