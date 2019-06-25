Estonia’s national airline, Nordica, will give up operating commercial flights in its own name for the foreseeable future, blaming overcapacity at its home hub at Tallinn Airport.

Nordica will continue to operate public service obligation flights (the European equivalent of US Essential Air Services program) and will use its fleet for ACMI services on behalf of other carriers.

The state-owned airline will cease selling tickets for flights after Oct. 26. Under an agreement with Polish national airline LOT, the latter company will take over the management of ticket sales and customer service, while Nordica will focus solely on operating flights.

The two airlines already have an extensive cooperation agreement and LOT is a 49% shareholder in Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet, which provides flights for a variety of European airlines, including LOT, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Air Serbia, and UK regional Flybe.

As a result of the reorganization, Nordica will shelve five unprofitable routes from the end of October. Flights will continue from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Stockholm, Brussels and Warsaw, but these will be flown by LOT from July 1.

“Strong competition and oversupply of seats on Tallinn routes do not allow us to operate profitably today,” Nordica management board member Kristi Ojakäär said in a statement.

“Nordica has a duty to ensure the airline's profitability and sustainability—this is what the ownership expects of us. In order to maintain readiness and our ability to provide the necessary regional air connections to Estonia in the future, Nordica will continue to provide air services and LOT will deal with routes and ticket sales, and will carry the commercial risk.

“Until today, Nordica had been carrying the commercial risk on all Tallinn routes and had simultaneously provided the air services.

“In foreign markets, however, we have been performing the role of a direct air service provider for several years, leaving the commercial risk to the vendor. We will now implement this model in all markets,” Ojakäär said.

Nordica has a fleet of 19 aircraft—10 Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets, two CRJ700s and seven ATR 72 turboprops, a company spokesman told ATW. More aircraft may join the fleet later this year. “We see quite good development on [the ACMI] side of the business,” he said, adding that there were simply too many seats available at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport—notably from SAS and airBaltic based in the neighboring state of Latvia.

Nordica is prepared to reinstate its own services if the situation at Tallinn improves in the future, he said.

Nordica, which carries around 2 million passengers annually, was founded in 2015 following the demise of former flag carrier Estonian Air.

