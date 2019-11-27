Emirates Airline and Indian LCC SpiceJet have signed a codeshare and interline agreement.

From early 2020, the codeshare agreement—SpiceJet’s first—covers routes common to both airlines from Dubai to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Delhi.

Emirates’ customers can book and connect in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune, which are served by SpiceJet.

The agreement, which was announced as an MOU in April, includes Emirates’ nine destinations across India with connections to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet’s network.

In the first phase of the interline agreement, passengers can start booking now for flights beginning Dec. 15.

“This codeshare will further strengthen our position in the region and complement our international expansion strategy,” SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said in a statement.

“Emirates has historically shared a close and collaborative bond with India. In the last decade, we have flown more than 50 million customers on our Indian routes, which we now serve with 170 weekly services from Dubai,” Emirates CCO Adnan Kazim said.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at