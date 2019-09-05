Emirates Airline is in a stronger position than a year ago despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges it faces in the marketplace, president Tim Clark said at the World Aviation Festival in London Sept. 5. Despite losing the use of one of two runways at its Dubai International hub for six weeks because of refurbishment, a sharp drop in currency values, and diminishing demand in some regions as the world economy slowed, Clark said the Dubai-based carrier has “managed ...